Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.