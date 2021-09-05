Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.