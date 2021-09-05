Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

