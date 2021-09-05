Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

