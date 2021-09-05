Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.