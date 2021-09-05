Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $25.63 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $530.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $25.63 or 0.00050518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,717.30 or 0.99949184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008514 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.78 or 0.00630186 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,682,803 coins and its circulating supply is 220,898,200 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.