Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $144.05. 5,466,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.