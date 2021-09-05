Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 691 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 5,606,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,645,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

