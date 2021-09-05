Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 45.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Illumina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,849. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

