Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

