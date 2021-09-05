Creative Planning Has $1.15 Million Stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.88% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000.

NYSEARCA:KSTR opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $27.87.

