Creative Planning Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $99.89 and a 12-month high of $170.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.