Creative Planning Sells 1,048 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Centene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 127,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,641,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.37 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

