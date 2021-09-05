Creative Planning Sells 1,914 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.