Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,430 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,191 ($28.63) on Wednesday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,207 ($28.83). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,092.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

