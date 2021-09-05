Critical Review: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $2.10 billion 5.54 -$2.07 billion ($19.18) -5.23 Bally’s $372.79 million 5.74 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -533.33

Bally’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Resorts. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wynn Resorts and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 1 7 7 0 2.40 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts -51.94% N/A -10.44% Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51%

Risk and Volatility

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bally’s beats Wynn Resorts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

