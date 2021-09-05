Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6606 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. Croda International has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

