Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $110.36 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $54.00 or 0.00104678 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $110.36 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

