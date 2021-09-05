Crust Shadow Market Cap Tops $5.08 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $4,983.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

