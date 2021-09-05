CryptEx Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $12,950.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.02 or 0.00031836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,388.52 or 1.00132719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00048055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001542 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007723 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

