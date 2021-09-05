CryptEx Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $17.91 or 0.00034639 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $41,990.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.74 or 1.00033629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008420 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.