CSFB Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.50 to C$39.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.02.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

