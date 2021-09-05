Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

