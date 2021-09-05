Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.52. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

