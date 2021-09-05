Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

