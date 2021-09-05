Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.94.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,693 shares of company stock worth $51,461,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.