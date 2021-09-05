Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,176 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

MPC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.