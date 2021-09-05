DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.37 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00005040 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $95.81 million and $3.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00153109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00220470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.05 or 0.07648549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,582.33 or 0.99955675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.48 or 0.00971765 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

