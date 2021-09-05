DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $1,715.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,742.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $745.24 or 0.01440285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00610175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00373351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.