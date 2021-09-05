Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 1,540 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.