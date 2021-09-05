DecentBet Market Cap Reaches $830,068.57 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $830,068.57 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.24 or 0.00820943 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00047569 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.