Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

