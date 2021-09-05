DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,689 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

