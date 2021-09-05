DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 29,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

