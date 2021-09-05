DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of IT stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $317.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.