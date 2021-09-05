DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equifax by 63.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $278.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.