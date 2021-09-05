DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

