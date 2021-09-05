DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,784 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

