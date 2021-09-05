DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,861 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,861 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $158.44 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

