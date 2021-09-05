Denmar John Dixon Acquires 13,636 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.70 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $8,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
