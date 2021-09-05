Denmar John Dixon Acquires 13,636 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.70 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $8,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.