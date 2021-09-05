DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.50

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 33134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.87.
DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)
DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.
