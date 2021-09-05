DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.50

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 33134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.87.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.