Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.