Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $137,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

