Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $151,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 234,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

