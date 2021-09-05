Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.