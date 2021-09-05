Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 94.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after acquiring an additional 937,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.