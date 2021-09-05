Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $12.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

DB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,057. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 110.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

