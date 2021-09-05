DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $66.39 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and $603,175.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,392,863 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

