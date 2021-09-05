Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00843027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047510 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.