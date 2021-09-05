DocuSign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.
NASDAQ DOCU traded up $15.48 on Friday, hitting $310.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,310. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.