DocuSign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $15.48 on Friday, hitting $310.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,310. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

